K-Pop Star Alexa Goes Y2K in Tube Top and Cargo Maxi Skirt for ‘Ghosts Of Ruin’ Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Alexa attended the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con convention on Saturday to promote the upcoming “Ghosts Of Ruin” series in an edgy Y2K-inspired look.

The singer sat on the panel wearing a black tube top with a rosette adorned on the neckline, paired with a gray cargo maxi skirt. To complete her look, Alexa added chunky black platform boots and channeled her anime character with pink-highlighted tresses styled into space buns.

Alexa at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con. Getty Images

“So stoked to FINALLY attend #SDCC2023!!! And as a panelist?!? CRAZY. See y’all for the Ghosts of Ruin panel~!!” the K-pop singer captioned an Instagram post.

The South Korean singer will appear in “Ghosts Of Ruin,” portraying the character Juggernaut. Shared on the animated series’ official social media platform, Alexa’s character also embraces an edgy aesthetic, with pink hair, a cutout black crop top, micro shorts and ripped tights.

“One of the tournament’s more controversial players, Juggernaut never holds back. Her 97% male audience is always ready to eat up her salacious socials. Don’t let her ripped jeans and cute winks fool you though. Under the glam is a fierce competitor who never holds back,” a caption from the show’s official Instagram page read about Juggernaut.

Alexa is a K-pop singer, who competed in NBC’s “American Song Contest.” In June, the singer released the music video for her latest single “Juliet,” which currently has more than 600,000 views on YouTube.