Kacey Musgraves Brings Wild Flair to ‘Shucked’ Broadway Premiere in Head-to-Toe Snake Print

Kacey Musgraves attended the Broadway premiere of “Shucked” in New York on Tuesday, opting for a head-to-toe snake-print ensemble, including a trench coat, top, pants and boots.

She accessorized with a black chain strap-handle bag.

Kacey Musgraves poses at the opening night of the new musical “Shucked.” Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

To create her look for the premiere, Musgraves worked with stylists Eric Cloud and Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe.

Musgraves had not one, but two dates to the premiere of “Shucked.” The first was her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, who wore a classic black turtleneck in true minimalist artist fashion. The second was her grandmother, Barbara Musgraves, who opted for a pop of color in an emerald green blouse accessorized with three strands of pearls and pearl stud earrings.

Kacey Musgraves with her grandmother Barbara Musgraves at the Broadway Premiere of “Shucked.” Nina Westervelt for Variety

Musgraves has become a fashion industry darling. In 2019, she attended Moschino’s pre-fall 2020 show at the New York Transit Museum. In the same year, she also worked with the brand’s former creative director Jeremy Scott to create a Barbie-inspired look for the Met Gala. The theme for that year was camp.

Barbara Musgraves, Kacey Musgraves and boyfriend Cole Schafer at the opening night of the new musical “Shucked.” Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“Shucked” is a new musical theater comedy about a small town and its production and celebration of all things corn. The musical production began a decade ago as a stage version of the sketch TV series “Hee-Haw.” The show was overhauled by comedy writer Robert Horn. The music was written by country music writing team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. The premiere was also attended by Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce.