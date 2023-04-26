×
Kaia Gerber Wears Khaite Dress With Austin Butler for Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

The model's boyfriend, Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, accompanied her to the event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Kaia Gerber arrived on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, taking a minimalist approach to red carpet dressing.

The model wore a grey halter neck dress with pleated skirt detail from Khaite. She kept accessories to a minimum and wore a single pearl bracelet from Mikimoto.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kaia Gerber wears grey khaite mock neck dress with pleated skirt, and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images

Gerber was accompanied her boyfriend, Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

He made the 2023 Time 100 list after a phenomenal year for his career. In January, he took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor Motion Picture – Drama for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” where he played the title character and famed rock’n’roll legend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images

For the occasion, Butler kept it classic in a wide lapel double-breasted black suit with a white shirt and black skinny tie.

While Gerber’s boyfriend has been busy racking up award nominations and accolades for “Elvis,” she has been busy with her modeling career.

In November, she starred in Alexander McQueen’s campaign for the slash bag. It marked the model’s debut as a face for the brand.

While Gerber is the daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, she has made her own name in the fashion industry. She was a muse to the late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who did a capsule collection with her in 2018.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more. 

ad