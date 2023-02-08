Kamala Harris Does Bordeaux Statement Suiting in Custom Christian Siriano for State of the Union Address 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris donned a businesswear ensemble to the 2023 State of the Union Address on Tuesday in Washington D.C., wearing a custom suit from Christian Siriano.

Vice President Kamala Harris arriving at the 2023 State of the Union Address on Feb. 7 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Harris’ suit consisted of a fitted blazer and a matching pair of straight-leg trousers. Her jacket featured sharp lapels, two side pockets and was held together with a single button. Underneath, she wore a red top with pleating around the neckline. For accessories, she donned a black oversize necklace and a dainty gold bracelet.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the 2023 State of the Union Address on Feb. 7 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Siriano took to his Instagram to capture the memorable moment, writing, “Iconic moment for team Siriano, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris in custom Siriano tonight at the #stateoftheunion. Wow we are so honored thank you.”

Harris was joined by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The vice president has had many standout style moments. Just last month, she paired a navy suit with a white pussy-bow blouse to welcome the Golden State Warriors to the White House. She embraced a more winter-ready ensemble to the Respect for Marriage Act Signing at the White House in December, wearing a gray coat with sharp lapels and a patterned brown scarf.

The 2023 State of the Union Address was delivered by President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. The annual State of the Union Speech address brings together the three branches of government as the president makes the case for the strength of the nation. First lady Jill Biden was joined in the gallery box by Bono, who became a Kennedy Center Honoree in December; Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman at a Monterey Park, California, shooting; the family of Tyre Nichols; Navajo Nation member Lynette Bonar, and small business owner Paul Sarzoza.