Kamala Harris Embraces Springtime in Lilac Power Suit on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The vice president joined Hudson on her show to talk about gun violence in America, women's rights and what she misses most about her life before being elected.

Kamala Harris appearing on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Kamala Harris opted for a spring-themed ensemble while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The vice president arrived in a lilac blazer with a sharp lapel collar, oversize side pockets and three buttons adorned on each sleeve. She paired the sharp pastel look with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and tan heels. Underneath, Harris wore a white top with a crisscross detail at her neckline.

Kamala Harris appearing on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

While on the talk show, Harris spoke with Hudson about gun violence in America, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and other topics, such as what she misses from before being elected.

Harris also opened up about her passion for cooking. “When I’m home, Sunday family dinner is a requisite. Sunday family dinner is my thing to stay focused and keep some normalcy. I am a very good cook and actually one day I’m going to write a cookbook. I’ve started to actually write my recipes,” the vice president told Hudson.

Kamala Harris appearing on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Vice President Kamala Harris on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

In terms of style, the vice president is known for her power suits. For the State of the Union address in February, she embraced a custom burgundy Christian Siriano suit with a fitted blazer and a chartreuse-like top underneath. That same month, to the 2023 Munich Security Conference, she wore a black power suit with a white wrap blouse.

(L-R) Kamala Harris and Jennifer Hudson on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Vice President Kamala Harris and Jennifer Hudson on the April 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Harris has also embraced more glamorous attire. In March, to the State Banquet in Ghana, she wore a white Monique Lhuillier dress with a standout cape detailed with a purple flower. Accompanied by her husband Douglas Emhoff to the Kennedy Center Honors in December, Harris wore a custom black Vera Wang dress with a metallic trim.

