Kamala Harris Channels ‘Renaissance’ Inspiration in Shimmering Gold LaQuan Smith Top for Beyoncé’s Concert With Husband Douglas Emhoff

The vice president attended Beyoncé's Washington, D.C., show on Sunday alongside her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Kamala Harris on Nov. 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
Kamala Harris was among the concertgoers at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” show in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a “Renaissance”-themed outfit.

The vice president made a shimmering arrival in a gold sequin LaQuan Smith top, pairing the gilded look with crisp white trousers and gold chrome pointed-toe pumps. “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” Harris captioned her Instagram post, which showcased her next to husband Douglas Emhoff, who wore a black suit with tennis sneakers.

Harris is seemingly the first politician to embrace the “Renaissance”-theme, which according to social media, is all things silver, gold, shimmering and Western, a nod to Beyoncé’s Texas roots. The futuristic looks are directly inspired by Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album cover, which showcases her perched on a silver horse wearing a Nusi Quero piece with an oversize cowboy hat.

As a member of the Beyhive, the vice president’s outfit also surprisingly coordinated with one of the many looks Beyoncé wore that same night.

At one point during the show, Beyoncé hit the stage in a gold hand-embellished sequin mesh bodysuit with feather cuff detailing and a matching skirt. The custom ensemble was by Self-Portrait and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois.

This isn’t the first time Harris has worn a Black designer. In 2021 during Inauguration Week, the vice president incorporated pieces from three different Black designers into her winter wardrobe, including a black liquid sequin cocktail dress with a matching floor-length silk black tuxedo overcoat by Sergio Hudson.

The “Renaissance World Tour” coordinates with Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which has already received wide acclaim, including a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album. The win secured Beyoncé as the most decorated artist in Grammy Award history.

