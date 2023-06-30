Kamala Harris Wears Power Suit for Summit During Essence Festival of Culture

Vice President Kamala Harris chose a power suit to attend the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access & Opportunity Summit at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture on Thursday in New Orleans.

Harris wore a gray suit with two pockets on one side of the blazer. Underneath, she kept it minimalist with a classic white crewneck shirt. To complete her business-ready ensemble, Harris opted for classic black stiletto heels.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access & Economic Opportunity Summit at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture on June 29 in New Orleans. Getty Images for ESSENCE

During the fireside chat at the forum, the vice president condemned the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn affirmative action at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a decision the Court issued Thursday.

“I prepared to have a very long conversation with you about many other matters,” Harris said at the forum hours after the Supreme Court decision. “And then the highest court in our land just made a decision today on Affirmative Action, and I feel compelled to speak about it. And I’m sure that I share the sentiment and the feeling of everyone in this room in terms of deep disappointment.”

From left: Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA; U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, attend the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture press conference on June 29 in New Orleans. Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Global Black Economic Forum is a one-day summit for business leaders during the annual Essence Festival of Culture.

This isn’t the first time this year Vice President Harris has gone for minimalist power dressing. At the 2023 Munich Security Conference, she wore a classic black tailored pantsuit with a wrap blouse underneath. She coordinated the look with black, pointy-toe pumps.

The Essence Festival of Culture has been taking place since 1984 and has been a hub for performances and panels geared toward the Black community. Throughout history, the festival has seen performances by entertainers ranging from Smokey Robinson to Erykah Badhu. This year’s festival runs from Thursday to Monday.