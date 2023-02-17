×
Vice President Kamala Harris Does Minimalist Power Dressing for the 2023 Munich Security Conference

The conference brings together diplomats and government officials to address global security concerns.

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) United States Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 17, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
United States Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 17 in Munich, Germany. Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, taking a minimalist approach to political power dressing.

For the bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Harris wore a classic black tailored pantsuit with a wrap blouse underneath. She coordinated the look with black, pointy-toe pumps. The vice president also accessorized with a bracelet, rings and a lapel pin.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 17 in Munich. Getty Images
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 17 in Munich. Getty Images

The 2023 Munich Security Conference takes place from Friday to Sunday. The conference is a leading forum for debates on international security policy. The event provides a platform for diplomatic initiatives and approaches to addressing global pressing security threats.

This year’s conference comes one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and just days after the U.S. shot down various aerial objects. Harris is joined at the Munich Security Conference by other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 17 in Munich. Getty Images
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at their bilateral meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 17 in Munich. Getty Images

Earlier this month ahead of the Munich Security Conference, the vice president joined U.S. President Joe Biden for the State of the Union Address wearing a bordeaux red custom business suit by Christian Siriano. In an Instagram post, the designer posted an image of Harris wearing the ensemble with a caption saying, “Iconic moment for team Siriano, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris in custom Siriano tonight at the #stateoftheunion. Wow we are so honored thank you.”

Since she took the stage when she and Biden announced their victory in the 2020 presidential election, Harris has been a strong supporter of American designers. She’s been known to wear Vera Wang, Prabal Gurung and Altuzarra.

