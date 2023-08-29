Kamala Harris Welcomes WNBA Champions at the White House in Monochromatic Look

Kamala Harris welcomed the members of the Las Vegas Aces team to celebrate their 2022 title and the Women’s National Basketball Association efforts on social issues at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The vice president chose a pink monochromatic outfit for the occasion.

Harris wore a blush pink suit with a matching top underneath and pink pointy-toe pumps. For accessories, she opted for a double-strand pearl necklace and a quintessentially patriotic American flag lapel pin.

Las Vegas Aces president Nikki Fargas walks with Vice President Kamala Harris Getty Images

During the WNBA’s visit to the White House, Harris praised the team for their performance during the 2022 season and commended them for advocacy of their fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia last year.

Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas (right) delivers remarks as Vice President Kamala Harris honors the 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in game four of the WNBA Finals with a score of 78 to 71 to win the 2022 championship title. The championship win was also a history-making game for Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who became the first rookie coach in WNBA history to lead her team to a championship. Hammon was also the first woman to become a full-time assistant coach in NBA history when she worked for the San Antonio Spurs.

“It was only five years ago that this franchise moved to Las Vegas and now they are the first major professional sports team in Nevada history…to win a championship, and that’s because this team defines grit and determination,” Harris said during a speech.

Harris was presented a number 49 Las Vegas Aces jersey — she is the 49th vice president in the history of the U.S. The event for the WNBA was followed by her and President Joe Biden meeting with the family of Martin Luther King Jr. and activists in honor of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.