Gracie Hunt Shines in Mirrored Polka Dot Matrix CDGNY Cocktail Dress at NFL Draft With Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt

Influencer and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt attended the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, showcasing her love of pattern dresses.

The influencer and daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, wore a vibrant cocktail dress embellished with polka dot mirror appliqué, featuring a square neckline and body-skimming silhouette from CDGNY.

Gracie Hunt and Clark Hunt during the NFL Draft Red Carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Hunt’s style has garnered news headlines ever since the 2023 Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles 38 – 35 in a close game. The former Miss Kansas USA has become known for her penchant for designer fashion.

To the Super Bowl, she wore a shimmering mini dress by Paco Rabanne that echoed showgirl glamour. The dress had a scoop neckline and was cinched at the waist. It featured matching fringe that added a playful touch of movement to the ensemble.

Hunt also made another high-profile appearance when she attended the premiere of “Outer Banks” on Feb. 17 wearing a turquoise-blue cocktail dress by Versace with a slash cutout on the upper bodice and signature goldtone safety pin detail. She contrasted the dress with shimmering bronze platform sandals.

Gracie Hunt and her father Clark Hunt at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft marked the 88th annual meeting of the National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players.

Many players under consideration have had successful college playing records. To be eligible, a player must be at least three years out of high school and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season.

During the first round of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up Felix Anudike-Uzomah as their defensive end.