Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Channels Showgirl Glamour in Paco Rabanne Silver Fringe Mini Dress to Celebrate Super Bowl 2023 Championship

Gracie Hunt made a dazzling arrival to the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Hunt went for a silver look, wearing a shimmering mini dress by Paco Rabanne that echoed showgirl glamour. The 24-year-old is the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, which defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunt’s gown, from Neiman Marcus, had a scoop neckline and was cinched at the waist. It featured matching fringe that added a playful touch of movement to the ensemble. She was styled by Josh Trevino.

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish designer, died on Feb. 3 at age 88. He was remembered as a fashion maverick whose futuristic vision and use of nonconventional materials influenced the industry.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, poses for a picture after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

The fashion house’s creative director Julien Dossena, who has led the brand since 2013, paid tribute to the founder in a statement.

“Thank you Mr. Rabanne, thank you for having been a couturier who defined a new modernity, who accompanied a cultural revolution. A total artist who, through the expression of his personal utopia, has contributed to changing the vision of the world. Thank you for this legacy,” he said.

She accessorized with chrome peep-toe heels with a gladiator wrap-around detail and a customized Louis Vuitton bag that incorporated red sequins to match the Chiefs’ palette.



When it came to hair, she let her blond tresses frame her shoulders. Her makeup included a matte pink lip and sharp black mascara.

Aside from her well-known father, Hunt is a beauty pageant winner, securing the title of Miss Kansas USA in 2021.



She also recently graced the cover of “Maxim” magazine, in a white button-up blouse. To the TAO x Maxim Big Game Party this month, she went for cutouts in a halter-neck glittery gown with triangle cutouts on each side of her hips.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.