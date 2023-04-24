Karen Gillan Pairs Gray One-Shoulder Blouse With Green Miniskirt for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Premiere at Disneyland Paris

Karen Gillan attended the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere in Paris on Saturday, looking to Atlein’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection for her look.

Karen Gillan at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Disneyland Paris premiere on April 22 in Paris. Getty Images For Disney

Gillan wore a one-shoulder gray top with an olive green miniskirt. The top included silky fabric with a mock neckline and the skirt had a wraparound look. WWD reported that Atlein’s designer Antonin Tron “added more outwear, and utilized a broader range of fabrics” to the collection.

The actress collaborated with Rebecca Corbin-Murray on her look. She also outfits Simone Ashley, Priyanka Chopra and Florence Pugh.

Gillan’s costars were among the attendees of the film’s premiere, including Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana. The film will be the third installation of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, where Gillan will reprise her role as Nebula. It will follow Peter Quill (played by Pratt) rallying his team to defend the universe after the loss of Gamora (played by Saldana).

While promoting the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters on May 5, Gillan has delivered standout looks. On April 19, to the film’s South Korea premiere, she went all-black in a halter crop top and a high-slit maxiskirt. That same day, she also wore a Christopher Kane minidress with cold-shoulder cutouts.

Along with starring in “Guardians of the Galaxy” since 2014, Gillan has also starred in “Oculus,” “Gunpowder Milkshake,” “Avengers Endgame” and the “Jumanji” movies alongside Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson.