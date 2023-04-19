Karen Gillan Delivers Edgy Glamour in Blade-embellished Slit Skirt at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ South Korea Premiere

Karen Gillan added an edgy twist to her all-black outfit for the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ in Seoul on Wednesday.

(L-R) Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and director James Gunn at the Seoul premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Getty Images

Gillan arrived in a cross-neck black bralette top with a black asymmetric maxiskirt adorned in silver blade-like pieces. Over it, the actress wore a black blazer with a single button.

In the past, Gillan has been styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Simone Ashley, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek.

(L-R) Karen Gillan, James Gunn, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff. Getty Images

Gillan was joined at the premiere by her costars, including Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff. The movie will see Pratt’s character, Peter Quill, rallying his team to defend the universe — if the mission fails, it could lead to the end of the Guardians.

The film will be released on May 25 and serve as the final movie in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

(L-R) Pratt, Klementieff, Gillan and Gunn. Getty Images

Gillan has had previous roles in the “Jumanji” franchise alongside Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson along with the series “Doctor Who.” She has also made a case for standout dressing — to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, Gillan went minimalist in a black-and-white Del Core gown with black sheer opera gloves. That same month at the 2023 SXSW conference, she embraced layers in a long-sleeved sheer Tory Burch top, black miniskirt and a shimmering champagne-colored maxiskirt.