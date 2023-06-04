Karen Gillan Flaunts Statement Sleeves in Proenza Schouler Dress at 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Karen Gillan attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Gillan opted for a white mock neck dress by Proenza Schouler, which featured dramatic bell sleeves lined with black ribbon. The design debuted on the runway during New York Fashion Week as part of the label’s spring 2023 collection.

Karen Gillan attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Getty Images

The actress accessorized with large gold hoops, a set of rings and black high-heeled sandals.

Gillan’s long red hair was styled in middle part. For makeup, she kept it subtle with a touch of rosy blush and a light pink lip.

Gillan recently starred in the third installment of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The actress reprised the role of antihero Nebula, who she also played in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and two “Avengers” films.

This year also saw Gillan in “Late Bloomers” a coming-of-age drama directed by Lisa Steen. “Late Bloomers” premiered at South by Southwest in March, though it has yet to be widely distributed.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is held annually by the Champagne house. Taking place at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, the event features gourmet food, photo opportunities, champagne bars, games and a polo match. Celebrity guests included Emma Stone, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley.