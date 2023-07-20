×
As Temperatures Rise, Designers Try to Make the Short Suit Happen

Lawmakers to Debate Return of Tax-free Shopping in U.K.

Emma Stone, Haim Sisters Appear in Louis Vuitton Campaign

Karlie Kloss Welcomes Second Baby Boy With Husband Joshua Kushner

In May, at the 2023 Met Gala, Kloss showcased her baby bump in a pearl-adorned Loewe gown.

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City.
Christy Turlington Burns
Anok Yai and Zewi
Jenna Lyons
Jemima Kirke
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are now proud parents of two boys. On Thursday, the supermodel revealed the birth of their son on her Instagram page, posting a black-and-white photo of their eldest son holding the baby’s hand.

“Elijah Jude 7.11.23,” the mom captioned the post.

Kloss confirmed her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala in May, where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” With Kushner by her side in a classic tuxedo, the star arrived in a Loewe bespoke gown, covering her baby bump, with designs of gold necklaces decorating her chest and images of gold bangles on her wrists.

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City.
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Getty Images

Designed by the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, the gown aligned with the theme by reimagining a dress from Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 collection for Chanel. Kloss added glamorous accessories to her gown, including Garrard rose pearl diamond jewelry.

“Baby’s first Met,” Kloss captioned an Instagram picture of her outfit on May 1.

Leading up to birth, the model made baby bump-centered looks her style signature. For the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, she arrived at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” red carpet in a billowy yellow Dior gown with a veiled headpiece. That same month, to receive her Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 Future of Fashion celebration, she went bold in a red Schiaparelli plunging gown with gold strap additions.

Kloss and Kushner welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021. The couple have been married since 2018 — Kloss notably wore a custom Dior gown for their ceremony in New York.

Karlie Kloss Welcomes Second Baby Boy With Husband Joshua Kushner

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

