Karlie Kloss Goes Classic in Black at Dior’s Pre-fall 2023 Mumbai Show

Karlie Kloss arrived in Mumbai for Dior’s pre-fall 2023 runway show held at the Gateway of India monument on Thursday. The supermodel chose a classic style for the event.

Kloss wore a full Dior look, including an embroidered wool jacket with a silk shirt and a wool skirt, with heels and a Lady Dior bag — all in black.

Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss attend the Dior pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India monument. Getty Images

WWD described Dior’s pre-fall 2023 collection as a tribute to the crafts and artisans of India. For the collection, Dior collaborated with Karishma Swali, who directs the Chanakya ateliers and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai.

Kloss’ look for the event was from Dior’s cruise 2023 collection. WWD characterized that collection as one of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most accomplished to date, rife with desirable clothes and exceptional craftsmanship.

This marks the second Dior show that Kloss has attended this year. In January, the model and media personality attended the Dior haute couture show in Paris. On that occasion she wore a long red dress made from sheer tulle with button closures down the center of the bodice.

In addition to her appearances at fashion shows, Kloss is the founder of Kode with Klossy, a free coding camp for girls aged 13 to 18 to learn computer programming and prepare for careers in the tech industry.

Dior’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show was held in Mumbai, India, showcasing a collection inspired by friendship and India itself. Held by the historic Gateway of India, the event featured designs made in partnership with the Chanakya School of Craft, which has embroidered Dior pieces for 25 years. The show featured more than 800 guests, with a front row including Maisie Williams, Simone Ashley, Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat.