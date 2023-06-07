×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Fashion

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2024

Business

Prada, Zegna Again Team on M&A Deal

Karlie Kloss Goes Monochromatic in Black One-shoulder Dress for MoMA’s Party in the Garden 2023

The supermodel is pregnant with her second child.

Karlie Kloss attends the Museum of Modern Art's 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City.
Karlie Kloss attends the Museum of Modern Art's 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art

Karlie Kloss attended the Museum of Modern Art’s Party in the Garden on Tuesday in New York City. The annual event serves as a benefit for the institution’s educational programs and exhibitions.

The supermodel opted for an asymmetrical one-shoulder dress with a neck tie detail. Kloss kept the monochromatic theme going with a black clutch and point-toe pumps. She also added on a diamond bracelet and starburst earrings.

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Karlie Kloss attends the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art)
Karlie Kloss attends the Museum of Modern Art’s 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images for The Museum Of M

Kloss’ brunette locks were swept into a slick updo. For makeup, she wore black eyeliner, a pink-mauve lip and matching blush.

At the event, Kloss mingled with fellow guests like Steve Martin, Gayle King and art collector Dasha Zhukova. This year’s Party in the Garden also featured a performance from the pop band Muna, who is one of Taylor Swift’s opening acts on her sold-out Eras Tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova attend the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art)
Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova attend the Museum of Modern Art’s 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images for The Museum Of M

Last month, Kloss attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she appeared at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” as well as at an exclusive dinner hosted by Madame Figaro and Christian Dior.

Kloss, who debuted her baby bump at this year’s Met Gala, is pregnant with her second child. Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child in 2021.

Karlie Kloss Wears One-shoulder Dress at MoMA Party in the Garden 2023

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad