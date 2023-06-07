Karlie Kloss Goes Monochromatic in Black One-shoulder Dress for MoMA’s Party in the Garden 2023

Karlie Kloss attended the Museum of Modern Art’s Party in the Garden on Tuesday in New York City. The annual event serves as a benefit for the institution’s educational programs and exhibitions.

The supermodel opted for an asymmetrical one-shoulder dress with a neck tie detail. Kloss kept the monochromatic theme going with a black clutch and point-toe pumps. She also added on a diamond bracelet and starburst earrings.

Karlie Kloss attends the Museum of Modern Art’s 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images for The Museum Of M

Kloss’ brunette locks were swept into a slick updo. For makeup, she wore black eyeliner, a pink-mauve lip and matching blush.

At the event, Kloss mingled with fellow guests like Steve Martin, Gayle King and art collector Dasha Zhukova. This year’s Party in the Garden also featured a performance from the pop band Muna, who is one of Taylor Swift’s opening acts on her sold-out Eras Tour.

Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova attend the Museum of Modern Art’s 2023 Party in the Garden on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images for The Museum Of M

Last month, Kloss attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she appeared at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” as well as at an exclusive dinner hosted by Madame Figaro and Christian Dior.

Kloss, who debuted her baby bump at this year’s Met Gala, is pregnant with her second child. Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child in 2021.