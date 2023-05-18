×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian in Shimmering Sheer Dress With Ruffle Details to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

The former model attended the event among a number of A-list stars, during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Karlie Kloss at the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 51 Photos

Karlie Kloss went bohemian-inspired to the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner on Wednesday, wearing a 2023 party look by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

For the event, which happened during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Kloss arrived in a shimmering green dress with a tie around her waist and ruffle details. She paired the slightly sheer gown with bronze braided thong sandals.

Karlie Kloss at the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Karlie Kloss at the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner. Getty Images for Christian Dior

Kloss had an equally standout fashion moment on May 1, at the Met Gala, where she confirmed her second pregnancy with husband Joshua Kushner. Styled by Karla Welch, Kloss arrived in a long-sleeved black gown adorned in pearl necklaces by Loewe. The look aligned with the theme of the Met: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” based on a 1983 Chanel look by the late designer.

Related Galleries

Kloss is widely known from her modeling career. At the FIT Future of Fashion event on May 10, she was honored for her work in the industry with the Fashion Icon Award by fellow model Ashley Graham. For the occasion, Kloss wore a red plunging Schiaparelli wide-legged jumpsuit with gold arm straps.

Kloss is also making digital ventures, launching Kode with Klossy, a coding camp for girls, as well as Fashion Klossette, which debuted in March. According to a report from WWD, the project includes “humanoid avatars, next generation graphics, customizable 3D Layered clothing, and a first-of-its-kind experience styling studio with makeup and clothing customization.”

“Digital fashion is transforming how people design, style and share those creations with other people in an increasingly online world. Klossette is a perfect expansion and outlet for that. I am so proud to be able to offer people a platform to experiment with fashion and design as part of a community of like-minded creators,” Kloss told WWD in March.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad