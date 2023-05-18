Karlie Kloss Goes Bohemian in Shimmering Sheer Dress With Ruffle Details to Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Karlie Kloss went bohemian-inspired to the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner on Wednesday, wearing a 2023 party look by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

For the event, which happened during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Kloss arrived in a shimmering green dress with a tie around her waist and ruffle details. She paired the slightly sheer gown with bronze braided thong sandals.

Karlie Kloss at the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner. Getty Images for Christian Dior

Kloss had an equally standout fashion moment on May 1, at the Met Gala, where she confirmed her second pregnancy with husband Joshua Kushner. Styled by Karla Welch, Kloss arrived in a long-sleeved black gown adorned in pearl necklaces by Loewe. The look aligned with the theme of the Met: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” based on a 1983 Chanel look by the late designer.

Kloss is widely known from her modeling career. At the FIT Future of Fashion event on May 10, she was honored for her work in the industry with the Fashion Icon Award by fellow model Ashley Graham. For the occasion, Kloss wore a red plunging Schiaparelli wide-legged jumpsuit with gold arm straps.

Kloss is also making digital ventures, launching Kode with Klossy, a coding camp for girls, as well as Fashion Klossette, which debuted in March. According to a report from WWD, the project includes “humanoid avatars, next generation graphics, customizable 3D Layered clothing, and a first-of-its-kind experience styling studio with makeup and clothing customization.”

“Digital fashion is transforming how people design, style and share those creations with other people in an increasingly online world. Klossette is a perfect expansion and outlet for that. I am so proud to be able to offer people a platform to experiment with fashion and design as part of a community of like-minded creators,” Kloss told WWD in March.