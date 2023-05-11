×
Karlie Kloss Goes Red in Schiaparelli Jumpsuit at FIT’s Future of Fashion Event

The supermodel is pregnant with her second child.

Karlie Kloss at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York.
Karlie Kloss at FIT Future of Fashion on Wednesday in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Karlie Kloss attended FIT’s annual Future of Fashion event on Wednesday evening in New York sporting a chili red wide-legged jumpsuit by Schiaparelli. Part of creative director Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2023 collection, the satin ensemble features gold straps adorned with the brand’s signature floating eye. Kloss added gilded brass jewelry, also by Schiaparelli. Her bijoux included anatomical drop earrings, a finger ring and a cuff bracelet.

Karlie Kloss at FIT Future of Fahsion 2023 held at the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City.
Karlie Kloss at FIT Future of Fashion. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Kloss’ brown tresses were straightened and styled in a middle part. Her makeup, painted by Katie Jane Hughes, included a bold red lip and bronze eye shadow.

On the carpet, Kloss mingled with fellow model Ashley Graham, who hosted the evening’s festivities. At the event, Kloss received the Fashion Icon award.

“As a 13-year-old girl from St. Louis, Missouri, the idea that I would someday receive an award as a ‘Fashion Icon’ would have been unfathomable,” Kloss wrote on Instagram.

Haitian American designer Victor Glemaud took home the award for Outstanding Alumni. Glemaud debuted his knitwear line in 2006.

Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fahsion 2023 held at the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City.
Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Future of Fashion event also features a runway show, where senior BFA Fashion Design students are invited to present their collections on the catwalk. Categories included lingerie, sportswear, knitwear and special occasion.

Kloss, who debuted her baby bump at this year’s Met Gala, is pregnant with her second child. Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child in 2021.

