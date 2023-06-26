×
Karol G Goes Minimalist in White Off-the-shoulder Dress for Jacquemus Spring 2024 Show at the Palace of Versailles

The Colombian songstress was seated next to celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Karol G at Jacquemus' spring 2024 show in Versailles, France on June 26.
Karol G attended Jacquemus’ spring 2024 at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday. After a brief boat ride across the chateau’s mirror pool, the Colombian songstress got an up-close view of the runway alongside fellow celebrity guests Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria and Monica Bellucci.

For the occasion, Karol G wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with a calf-grazing slit. She added a pop of color with matching cherry red accessories, including a patent leather Le Bambino bag by the French label, as well as a pair of slingback mules adorned with crystallized buckles.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Karol G attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Karol G at Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in Versailles, France, on June 26. Getty Images

The singer wore her long rose-colored tresses in natural waves, while her makeup consisted of cool pink blush, matching lipstick and shimmery champagne eye shadow.

At the show, Karol G was seated next to celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is known for dressing stars such as Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion and Kerry Washington.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Karol G and Law Roach attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Karol G and Law Roach at Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in Versailles, France, on June 26. Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with WWD, creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus described staging a show at Versailles as “a childhood dream.” He also discussed how the legendary palace influenced his most recent collection.

“I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus,” he said. “I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house.”

