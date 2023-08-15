×
Karol G Embraces Naked Dressing in Crystal-embellished Catsuit for ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ in Santa Clara

The singer performed at Levi's Stadium on Monday.

Karol G took to the stage in Santa Clara, California, for her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” on Monday night, updating the naked dress trend. The Colombian reggaeton and trap artist wore a nude catsuit covered in rhinestones and paired with an asymmetric white wrap skirt. She topped off the look with shearling boots.

Karol G’s hair is currently dyed Barbiecore pink, fresh off the singer’s involvement with the “Barbie” movie. The singer is on the “Barbie” film soundtrack with her song “Watiti,” in collaboration with Aldo Ranks. At the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie,” Karol G wore a custom Pucci look, including a pink rhinestone embellished bandana top and a psychedelic-print Pucci maxiskirt. The singer worked with stylist Brett Alan Nelson to create her look.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” in July, Karol G generated $1.9 million in media impact value for Emilio Pucci, wearing the brand on the red carpet.

“Mañana Será Bonito” marks Karol G’s first stadium tour. She kicked off the tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday. The tour is named after the singer’s latest album. The tour is planned for major cities, including Miami, Houston and New York.

In 2022, Karol G made history when her “$trip Love Tour” became the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a female Latin artist, grossing $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America, according to a report by Billboard Boxscore.

In addition to her music endeavors, Karol G is earning the love and admiration of the fashion industry. In June, the singer joined the front row for Jacquemus at its spring 2024 fashion show.

