Kate Beckinsale Embraces Sheer Trend With Sequined Dress at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Kate Beckinsale arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday adopting the sheer trend for a statement-making ensemble.

In honor of the inaugural awards ceremony, the actress wore a sheer dress with exaggerated high shoulders covered in intricate silver sequins and embroidery from Julien MacDonald. She coordinated the look with metallic silver platform heels.



Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Beckinsale’s dress was from Julien MacDonald’s fall 2023 collection. WWD said in the review that, “Unlike his British counterparts, MacDonald, a former creative director at Givenchy, is not afraid to roar the loudest with his clothes because he knows they will sell.”

Beckinsale’s film career began with the 1993 film “Much Ado About Nothing.” She began working in film in the U.S. in the late ‘90s with small roles and came to prominence when she starred in the war drama “Pearl Harbor” in 2001. One of her biggest roles was in the 2004 film “The Aviator,” where she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett, both of whom received Academy Award nominations for their acting performances. Blanchett ultimately won the award for Actress in a Supporting Role.

In 2021, Beckinsale moved into the beauty industry when she signed on as the spokesperson for the skincare brand Mrvl Skin Solutions.

“I’m so very proud and excited to be working with Mrvl Skin Solutions,” Beckinsale said in a statement. “Effective skin care is what all women want at any age.”

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.