×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The RealReal Is Exiting the Beauty Business

Men's

Selfridges Introduces a Made-to-measure Service

Fashion

Normcore Is Coming Back for Fall 2023

Kate Beckinsale Embraces Sheer Trend With Sequined Dress at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

The event marked the inaugural ceremony for the annual event, which is hoping to expand its awards categories in the future.

Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio
Phoebe Robinson and Tan France
Adir Abergel, Law Roach and Maria Sharapova.
Ciara and Tracee Ellis Ross
View ALL 31 Photos

Kate Beckinsale arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday adopting the sheer trend for a statement-making ensemble.

In honor of the inaugural awards ceremony, the actress wore a sheer dress with exaggerated high shoulders covered in intricate silver sequins and embroidery from Julien MacDonald. She coordinated the look with metallic silver platform heels.

Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Beckinsale’s dress was from Julien MacDonald’s fall 2023 collection. WWD said in the review that, “Unlike his British counterparts, MacDonald, a former creative director at Givenchy, is not afraid to roar the loudest with his clothes because he knows they will sell.

Related Galleries

Beckinsale’s film career began with the 1993 film “Much Ado About Nothing.” She began working in film in the U.S. in the late ‘90s with small roles and came to prominence when she starred in the war drama “Pearl Harbor” in 2001. One of her biggest roles was in the 2004 film “The Aviator,” where she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett, both of whom received Academy Award nominations for their acting performances. Blanchett ultimately won the award for Actress in a Supporting Role.

Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Beckinsale at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

In 2021, Beckinsale moved into the beauty industry when she signed on as the spokesperson for the skincare brand Mrvl Skin Solutions.

“I’m so very proud and excited to be working with Mrvl Skin Solutions,” Beckinsale said in a statement. “Effective skin care is what all women want at any age.”

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad