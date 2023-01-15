Kate Hudson Goes Platinum in Sweeping Beaded Oscar de la Renta Dress With Sculpted Floral Collar at Critics Choice Awards 202

Kate Hudson embraced a chrome-inspired look for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To the red carpet, Hudson arrived in a halter Oscar de la Renta gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Hudson’s gown featured silver-colored beading throughout, including a cutout botanical-themed design adorning the front. Attached around her neckline was a matching floral piece. The rest of the gown consisted of a sheer white tulle-like design at the skirt and a dripping silver color on the fabric. Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez.

When it came to hair, Hudson went for a classic look with her blond hair styled into a middle part with straight ends. Her makeup included a rosy blush, smokey eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. WireImage

For accessories, Hudson coordinated with dangly silver colored earrings and a statement beaded bracelet. The actress competed her look with a pair of white peep-toe platform heels. To contrast with her outfit Hudson wore a fiery-red manicure.

Hudson put her fashion statements on display throughout the worldwide press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starting with an Elie Saab sequined gown she wore to the film’s premiere on Nov. 14. When she’s not on the big screen, she’s at the helm of her Fabletics brand, which launched in 2013 with a focus on athleisure, later expanding into loungewear in 2021. In 2022, Fabletics entered the swimwear market.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals