Kate Hudson Goes Platinum in Sweeping Beaded Oscar de la Renta Dress With Sculpted Floral Collar at Critics Choice Awards 202

The actress presented Janelle Monae with an award.

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles, red carpet dress, oscar de la renta beaded fringe dress, sheer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends Cold Stone Creamery at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kahala Brands)
View ALL 72 Photos

Kate Hudson embraced a chrome-inspired look for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To the red carpet, Hudson arrived in a halter Oscar de la Renta gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles, red carpet dress, oscar de la renta beaded fringe dress, sheer

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Critics Choice

Hudson’s gown featured silver-colored beading throughout, including a cutout botanical-themed design adorning the front. Attached around her neckline was a matching floral piece. The rest of the gown consisted of a sheer white tulle-like design at the skirt and a dripping silver color on the fabric. Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez.

When it came to hair, Hudson went for a classic look with her blond hair styled into a middle part with straight ends. Her makeup included a rosy blush, smokey eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles, red carpet dress, oscar de la renta beaded fringe dress, sheer

Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

WireImage

For accessories, Hudson coordinated with dangly silver colored earrings and a statement beaded bracelet. The actress competed her look with a pair of white peep-toe platform heels. To contrast with her outfit Hudson wore a fiery-red manicure.

Hudson put her fashion statements on display throughout the worldwide press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starting with an Elie Saab sequined gown she wore to the film’s premiere on Nov. 14. When she’s not on the big screen, she’s at the helm of her Fabletics brand, which launched in 2013 with a focus on athleisure, later expanding into loungewear in 2021. In 2022, Fabletics entered the swimwear market.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

