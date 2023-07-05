Kate Hudson Embraces Abstract Print in Bandeau and Skirt at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 Show

Kate Hudson wore a whimsical print to Paris Couture Week, attending the Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture fall 2023 show on Tuesday.

Hudson donned a bandeau top with black bordering and a matching ankle-length skirt, with both pieces incorporating pink and orange hues in an abstract print.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

The actress completed her look with a classic black heel and slicked her blond tresses back into a tightly wrapped ponytail.

Accompanying Hudson to the high-fashion event was her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who went monochromatic in a white suit with tan loafers. The couple have been engaged since 2021 and share daughter Rani together.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

The Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture fall 2023 fashion show was part of Paris Couture Week.

“If quiet luxury has been the undercurrent of this couture season, reflecting a more downbeat mood taking hold in the world, then Armani didn’t get the memo, preferring lustrous fabrics, dense decorations and lots of crystals and beadwork,” WWD reported on the collection.

Kate Hudson at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

Along with Hudson, the show included Noah Centineo and Sydney Sweeney in the front row.

Hudson, who is known for her acting roles in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” has recently ventured into other projects. In June, the actress wrapped up season three of her podcast “Sibling Revelry” with her brother, fellow actor Oliver Hudson.

In 2020, the star ventured into wellness with the launch of her powder supplement line InBloom. Hudson is famously also the cofounder of clothing brand Fabletics, which since 2013 has offered athletic and athleisure pieces.