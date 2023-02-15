×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

Kate Hudson Does All-black Dressing in Halter-style Bra Top and Slit Skirt at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

The actress attended the fashion show to view the designer's fall 2023 collection, joining Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming and Don Lemon.

Kate Hudson arriving at the Michael Kors fashion show on Feb. 15 in New York.
Kate Hudson embraced an all-black look to the Michael Kors 2023 NYFW show on Wednesday in New York. The actress arrived at the show in a bra top and matching skirt.

Hudson’s outfit had a halter-style bra top that featured a ruched detailing and drawstrings. Her black skirt had a thigh-high side slit. Over the outfit, she added a businesswear touch with a black blazer. She completed her ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels, with her hair in a high messy bun and black eyeliner. She is usually styled by Sophie Lopez.

According to Kors, his collection took inspiration from influencers. “Influencer has taken on a whole new meaning, but used to be we’d talk about them as powerful women who were never afraid of expressing themselves with fashion, whether it was Jane Fonda or Gloria Steinem, who I met in 1985 when we did a story headlined, ‘Smart women wear short skirts,’” Kors told WWD.

Hudson and Kors actually got together ahead of the runway show, posting a YouTube video on Tuesday to the designer’s official channel. The pair were parading around New York City in the backset of a car, talking about New York Fashion Week. At the fashion show, Hudson sat front row alongside Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming and Don Lemon.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach. 
 

