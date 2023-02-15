Kate Hudson Does All-black Dressing in Halter-style Bra Top and Slit Skirt at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Kate Hudson embraced an all-black look to the Michael Kors 2023 NYFW show on Wednesday in New York. The actress arrived at the show in a bra top and matching skirt.

Kate Hudson at Michael Kors fall 2023 show on Feb. 15 in New York. Steve Eichner for WWD

Hudson’s outfit had a halter-style bra top that featured a ruched detailing and drawstrings. Her black skirt had a thigh-high side slit. Over the outfit, she added a businesswear touch with a black blazer. She completed her ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels, with her hair in a high messy bun and black eyeliner. She is usually styled by Sophie Lopez.

Kate Hudson at Michael Kors Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on Feb.15, 2023 in New York, New York. Steve Eichner for WWD

According to Kors, his collection took inspiration from influencers. “Influencer has taken on a whole new meaning, but used to be we’d talk about them as powerful women who were never afraid of expressing themselves with fashion, whether it was Jane Fonda or Gloria Steinem, who I met in 1985 when we did a story headlined, ‘Smart women wear short skirts,’” Kors told WWD.

Kate Hudson arriving at the Michael Kors fashion show on Feb. 15 in New York. WireImage

Hudson and Kors actually got together ahead of the runway show, posting a YouTube video on Tuesday to the designer’s official channel. The pair were parading around New York City in the backset of a car, talking about New York Fashion Week. At the fashion show, Hudson sat front row alongside Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming and Don Lemon.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

