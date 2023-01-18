Kate Hudson Models Black Cutout A.L.C. Velvet Dress at ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere

Kate Hudson went edgy for her arrival to the “Poker Face” series premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, arriving on the red carpet in a black A.L.C. dress.

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Getty Images

The floor-length gown had a slight cutout on her hip and a mock neckline, and was in a crushed velvet-like material and fit her tightly around her waist and on her arms, creating a sculpted look. She worked with her longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez, for her series premiere outfit.

Kate Hudson Getty Images

Her hair was in a playful updo, with a few pieces left out to frame the front of her face. Her makeup included smoky blue eye shadow, sharp eyeliner and a peachy-pink glossy lip. She slipped into a pair of shiny cream-colored cowboy boots with a brown insole and border.

(L-R) Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Getty Images

Hudson attend the series premiere among a slew of other A-listers, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Benjamin Bratt and Maya Rudolph.

The series, a Peacock original, stars Natasha Lyonne and Adrien Brody. The plot centers around a woman who has been graced with the miraculous power of knowing whenever someone is lying, and she embarks on a journey where she can’t help but solve crimes along the way. The streaming series is directed by “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson.

This is Hudson’s latest style moment, as earlier this month she wore a dazzling Oscar de la Renta halter dress to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Hudson also put her fashion statements on display throughout the worldwide press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starting with an Elie Saab sequined gown she wore to the film’s premiere on Nov. 14.

When she’s not on the big screen, Hudson is at the helm of her Fabletics brand, which launched in 2013 with a focus on athleisure.

Peacock’s “Poker Face” releases on Jan. 26.