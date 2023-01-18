×
Kate Hudson Models Black Cutout A.L.C. Velvet Dress at ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere

The actress attended the Peacock original series premiere, which will be released on Jan. 26

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.
Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Kate Hudson went edgy for her arrival to the “Poker Face” series premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, arriving on the red carpet in a black A.L.C. dress.

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s “Poker Face.”

Getty Images

The floor-length gown had a slight cutout on her hip and a mock neckline, and was in a crushed velvet-like material and fit her tightly around her waist and on her arms, creating a sculpted look. She worked with her longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez, for her series premiere outfit.

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson

Getty Images

Her hair was in a playful updo, with a few pieces left out to frame the front of her face. Her makeup included smoky blue eye shadow, sharp eyeliner and a peachy-pink glossy lip. She slipped into a pair of shiny cream-colored cowboy boots with a brown insole and border.

(L-R) Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.

(L-R) Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s “Poker Face.”

Getty Images

Hudson attend the series premiere among a slew of other A-listers, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Benjamin Bratt and Maya Rudolph.

The series, a Peacock original, stars Natasha Lyonne and Adrien Brody. The plot centers around a woman who has been graced with the miraculous power of knowing whenever someone is lying, and she embarks on a journey where she can’t help but solve crimes along the way. The streaming series is directed by “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson.

This is Hudson’s latest style moment, as earlier this month she wore a dazzling Oscar de la Renta halter dress to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Hudson also put her fashion statements on display throughout the worldwide press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starting with an Elie Saab sequined gown she wore to the film’s premiere on Nov. 14.

When she’s not on the big screen, Hudson is at the helm of her Fabletics brand, which launched in 2013 with a focus on athleisure.

Peacock’s “Poker Face” releases on Jan. 26.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

