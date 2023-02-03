Kate Hudson Styles Sky Blue Blazer With Crystal Bralette at Stella McCartney and Adidas Party in L.A.

Kate Hudson arrived at Stella McCartney and Adidas’ collaboration launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a sky blue ensemble.

In honor of Adidas and Stella McCartney ringing in their spring 2023 collection, the actress wore an oversize blue blazer dress suit with a matching skirt and a dangling crystal bralette from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection. Hudson coordinated the look with white pointy-tie heels.

Kate Hudson at the Adidas x Stella McCartney launch event on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection was described as 87 percent sustainable and 100 percent Y2K. The collection marked the first time the designer used regenerative cotton from the Turkish firm Soktas.

Sustainability has long been a key part of McCartney’s brand ethos. In 2019, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a majority stake in McCartney’s fashion brand and appointed her as the group’s sustainability adviser.

For makeup, Hudson went for a matte lip, dewy cream blush and dramatic eye makeup, featuring eye-popping mascara, eyeliner and shimmering periwinkle eye shadow. For hair, she had it parted down the center and went for a wavy style.

Hudson had a whirlwind press tour last year for her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 23. The film received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards, which are scheduled for March 12.

McCartney’s Los Angeles party celebrated the designer’s ongoing Adidas collaboration and presented their new spring 2023 collection. McCartney’s partnership with Adidas has been going on for 18 years. The celebration was held at L.A.’s famous Henson Recording Studios. The party was a first-of-its-kind event for Adidas by Stella McCartney. The event featured a DJ performance by Zuri Marley, and live performances by Koffee, Minke and Beth Ditto. The L.A. Roller Girls also performed an immersive roller-skating piece.