Kate Middleton Dons Blazé Milano Blazer and Alexander McQueen Pants for Air Tattoo Visit With Prince William and Kids

Kate Middleton joined her family during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, on Friday, wearing neutral colors.

The Princess of Wales wore a pin-striped beige and white blazer from Blazé Milano, a white undershirt, and navy blue trousers from Alexander McQueen. She coordinated her ready-to-wear look with navy blue suede flats from Emmy London and accessorized her ensemble with gold hoop earrings from Sezane.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visited the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday. James Whatling / MEGA

The Princess of Wales was joined at the Royal International Air Tattoo by her husband, Prince William, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Air Tattoo is a military air show held at Royal Air Force Fairford. William formerly served with the RAF as a search and rescue pilot.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton James Whatling / MEGA

Alexander McQueen is one of the Princess of Wales’ most go-to brands. At this year’s Royal Ascot, she wore a red Alexander McQueen midi dress with long sleeves and a wrap bodice with a modest V-line and an A-line skirt. The dress had ruched details on the shoulder and other details included a belted waist and a pleated skirt.

In March, as part of her ongoing Shaping Up campaign for early childhood development, the Princess of Wales wore a new crisp light ivory blazer from Alexander McQueen that retailed for 1,945 pounds. At the coronation of King Charles III, Middleton wore a custom Alexander McQueen long white gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain.