×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Will Hollywood Strike Be a Boom or Bust for Fashion?

Beauty

Sephora’s Newest Beauty Brand Wants to Rethink Inclusive Skin Care

Fashion

It’s Barbie’s World at Selfridges Corner Shop

Kate Middleton Dons Blazé Milano Blazer and Alexander McQueen Pants for Air Tattoo Visit With Prince William and Kids

The royal couple was joined by their three children for the visit to the military air show.

Kate Middleton, Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, Princes of Wales
Kate wore a tan coat by Massimo Dutti over a two-piece turtleneck and skirt set from Gabriela Hearst, accessorized with Giavito Rossi boots and Kiki McDonough earrings to Foxcubs Nursery.
While hosting a rugby reception at Hampton Court Palace, Kate looked sharp in a bordeaux Roland Mouret suit and matching Gianvito Rossi heels, paired with jewelry from Daniella Draper.
At the Windsor Castle meeting of the new advisory board, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket, Holland Cooper bodysuit, and Roland Mouret trousers. Her earrings were from Shyla London.
Kate wore an overcoat and turtleneck from Hobbs London and Jigsaw trousers to visit a food bank, with block heels from Emmy London.
View ALL 42 Photos

Kate Middleton joined her family during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, on Friday, wearing neutral colors.

The Princess of Wales wore a pin-striped beige and white blazer from Blazé Milano, a white undershirt, and navy blue trousers from Alexander McQueen. She coordinated her ready-to-wear look with navy blue suede flats from Emmy London and accessorized her ensemble with gold hoop earrings from Sezane.

Kate Middleton, Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, Princes of Wales, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visited the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday. James Whatling / MEGA

The Princess of Wales was joined at the Royal International Air Tattoo by her husband, Prince William, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Air Tattoo is a military air show held at Royal Air Force Fairford. William formerly served with the RAF as a search and rescue pilot.

Kate Middleton, Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, Princes of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton. James Whatling / MEGA

Alexander McQueen is one of the Princess of Wales’ most go-to brands. At this year’s Royal Ascot, she wore a red Alexander McQueen midi dress with long sleeves and a wrap bodice with a modest V-line and an A-line skirt. The dress had ruched details on the shoulder and other details included a belted waist and a pleated skirt.

Related Articles

In March, as part of her ongoing Shaping Up campaign for early childhood development, the Princess of Wales wore a new crisp light ivory blazer from Alexander McQueen that retailed for 1,945 pounds. At the coronation of King Charles III, Middleton wore a custom Alexander McQueen long white gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain.

Kate Middleton Dons Blazé Milano Blazer With Family at Air Tattoo

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad