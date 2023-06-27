×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 27, 2023

Kate Middleton Wears Polka Dot Alessandra Rich Dress for Hope Street Opening

Hope Street is a residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended the opening of Hope Street in Southampton, England, on Tuesday, showcasing her love of polka dots.

The Princess of Wales wore a navy blue ruffled polka dot midi dress from Alessandra Rich. She coordinated the dress with slingback pumps with a black cap-toe, also from the luxury fashion house.

Middleton accessorized with a small white crossbody bag from Mulberry and chunky knot baroque pearl earrings from Shyla London.

The goal of Hope Street, created by charity organization One Small Thing, is to pilot a new approach to keeping women involved in the justice system with their children. The nonprofit organization is a first of its kind in the U.K.

“Hope Street offers a community alternative for women who would otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily due to a lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their well-being,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The pilot aims to demonstrate how a compassionate and supportive approach toward women in the justice system can have a transformative impact and improve outcomes for society, providing a blueprint [that] can be scaled across the country.”

Hope Street began construction in 2021 and construction was completed this June. The new residential hub features a nursery and play places for children.

Middleton’s visit to Hope Street is part of her ongoing work with her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on early child development and aiding children in their formative years. The Shaping Us campaign is part of the framework for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which Middleton established in June 2021.

