×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Courrèges’ Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg Talks Legacy, Future of the Brand and New Projects

Kate Middleton Adds a Leek Brooch to Her Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David’s Day Parade

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William in visiting Welsh guards at Combermere Barracks.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks for the St David’s Day Parade on March 01, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh guards at Combermere Barracks for the St. David’s Day Parade on Wednesday in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks for the St. David’s Day Parade on Wednesday in Windsor, England, wearing a vibrant coat.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, who is colonel of the regiment of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards as of December, in meeting soldiers, wearing a red wool statement coat from Alexander McQueen and black block-heel boots with a pointed toe from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a small crocodile-embossed crossbody bag in black from Mulberry that she used as a top-handle bag, a fascinator from Jules Millinery with a bow accent and black leather gloves from Evica Gloves. For jewelry, she wore small diamond earrings and added a leek brooch to her coat. Leeks are worn by Welsh soldiers to celebrate St. David’s guidance in a battle against the Saxons.

Related Galleries

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR) after a St David's Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR) after a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards on Wednesday. Getty Images

Prince William joined the princess wearing a traditional gray military coat and black guard’s hat. The Prince of Wales was given the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards by his father, King Charles, who previously held the title before becoming England’s monarch following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales's company during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks for the St David’s Day Parade on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks on Wednesday. Getty Images

In addition to meeting with the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, Prince William and Princess Catherine met with the 5th Royal Australian Regiment. Prince William spoke to them about their role in training Ukrainian Armed Forces in the United Kingdom.

As part of the annual St. David’s Day traditions, Prince William presented leeks to the officers and guardsmen. On the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, which is the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William tweeted, “Honoured and delighted to be the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards and to join friends, families and loved ones for the #StDavidsDay parade at Combermere Barracks this lunchtime.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Wears Red Alexander McQueen Coat for St. David's Day

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad