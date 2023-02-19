Kate Middleton Upcycles Grecian-style Alexander McQueen Dress From 2019 With Statement Zara Earrings for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Kate Middleton made an ethereal arrival on Sunday in London for the 2023 BAFTAs alongside Prince William.

The Princess of Wales wore a white Alexander McQueen pleated-one shoulder gown that featured loose material cascading along her arms, which were covered with black opera gloves. The princess was originally seen wearing the gown to the 2019 BAFTAs, but it originally incorporated floral appliqué around the shoulder. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton, who created Middleton’s wedding dress in 2011.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Middleton accessorized with a dramatic pair of gold Zara floral-shaped dangle earrings.

She added to the look with a black clutch, which featured gold hardware to match her statement jewelry. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style cascading down the back of her gown. Her minimal makeup featured a smokey eye and a nude pink lip.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

The princess coordinated with a pair of gold Jimmy Choo pumps. The embellished Celeste pumps featured a pointed toe.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 10, 2019 in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s best film performances. After six years at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this year, the ceremony was held on Feb. 19 at the Royal Festival Hall and hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant. British rapper Little Simz will be the night’s musical star, as Helen Mirren is set to lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the nominations with 14 nods, while stars like Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett, and Austin Butler are nominated for this year’s most coveted awards for the first time.