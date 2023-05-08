Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Blue Blouse and Skinny Jeans for the Big Help Out Following King Charles III’s Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, was joined by her children, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales, as she donned a casual daytime ensemble for the Big Help Out in London on Monday. The event followed the weekend of coronation activities for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte walk with their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, while taking part in the Big Help Out. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton wore a chambray frill collar blouse from Really Wild Clothing and black skinny cargo jeans from G-Star Raw. She accessorized with a brown leather belt and miniature gold earrings from Daniella Draper. For footwear, she wore brown boots from Blundstone.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out. Getty Images

The Big Help Out is a day of volunteer service for people to become involved with charity organizations in the community. The event follows a weekend filled with coronation activities.

On Saturday, Middleton and Prince William attended the coronation service, where Middleton wore a long white gown with embroidered flowers designed by Alexander McQueen. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads designed by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen. Royal observers noted Middleton’s choice to champion a British fashion house rather than select something from the extensive royal jewelry collection.

The coronation service was followed by King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday, where she wore a vivid red tailored pantsuit, also by Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s relationship with the fashion brand Alexander McQueen dates back to 2011 when the brand’s creative director Sarah Burton designed her wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William.