×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Business

Gruppo Florence CEO on Future Projects

Fashion

The Subtle Messaging of Designers, Royals at King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Blue Blouse and Skinny Jeans for the Big Help Out Following King Charles III’s Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was joined by her children for the day of volunteer work.

Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Princess Charlene of Monaco at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Queen Letizia of Spain at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: British Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
View ALL 16 Photos

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, was joined by her children, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales, as she donned a casual daytime ensemble for the Big Help Out in London on Monday. The event followed the weekend of coronation activities for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) holds the hands of her son Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and daughter Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (R) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte walk with their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, while taking part in the Big Help Out. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton wore a chambray frill collar blouse from Really Wild Clothing and black skinny cargo jeans from G-Star Raw. She accessorized with a brown leather belt and miniature gold earrings from Daniella Draper. For footwear, she wore brown boots from Blundstone.

Related Galleries

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England. The Big Help Out is a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities. It is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out. Getty Images

The Big Help Out is a day of volunteer service for people to become involved with charity organizations in the community. The event follows a weekend filled with coronation activities.

On Saturday, Middleton and Prince William attended the coronation service, where Middleton wore a long white gown with embroidered flowers designed by Alexander McQueen. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads designed by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen. Royal observers noted Middleton’s choice to champion a British fashion house rather than select something from the extensive royal jewelry collection.

The coronation service was followed by King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday, where she wore a vivid red tailored pantsuit, also by Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s relationship with the fashion brand Alexander McQueen dates back to 2011 when the brand’s creative director Sarah Burton designed her wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad