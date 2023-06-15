Kate Middleton Adds Wild Flair to Summer Wardrobe With Green Leopard-print Dress

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, visited Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, England, on Thursday, wearing a green and white leopard-print shirtdress from Cefinn Studio. She met with health visitors taking part in a trial to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale.

Middleton’s ensemble featured a waist tie and puffed shoulders. She coordinated the dress with white Jimmy Choo pumps and accessorized the look with Kiki McDonough citrine earrings.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children’s Centre on June 15 in Nuneaton, England. Getty Images

Cefinn Studio was founded by Samantha Cameron, the wife of former U.K. prime minister David Cameron, who served in the role from 2010 to 2016. Samantha has had a longstanding career in the fashion industry as the former creative director of Smythson from 1997 to 2010. She took on a part-time creative consultancy role at Smythson after her husband became prime minister.

In 2017, Samantha launched Ceffin Studio. The brand’s name is an acronym that takes the first letter of Cameron and the first letters of her children’s names, Elwen, Florence, Ivan and Nancy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets schoolchildren outside Riversley Park Children’s Centre on June 15 in Nuneaton, England. Getty Images

During her visit, Middleton learned more about a field study about the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, backed by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The ADBB is used to assess how babies interact with the world around them, focusing on behaviors like eye contact and activity levels. Middleton was first introduced to the ADBB on a visit to Denmark in 2022 and has worked to see how it can be implemented in the U.K.

Earlier this year, Middleton launched the Shaping Us campaign, which is focused on the importance of early childhood development.