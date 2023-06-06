Kate Middleton Suits Up in Blue Gingham Blazer for Windsor Family Hub Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, showcasing her love of gingham.

The Princess of Wales wore a blue and white gingham check blazer. Underneath, she added a classic white undershirt. Middleton paired the outfit with navy blue trousers and jet-black flats from Emmy London.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 6 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about the work the charity does to support local children in the area. The Windsor Family Hub is near Adelaide Cottage, where Middleton resides with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During her visit to the Windsor Family Hub, Middleton met with family groups to further immerse herself in the work the organization does. She attended a stress management class, a health visitor session and a baby massage course. The royal also sat on a bean bag chair to join fellow moms and toddlers and chat about their experiences with the organization.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 6 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In January, the Princess of Wales launched the Shaping Us campaign to promote the importance of early childhood development. In June 2021, she established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

May saw the coronation of Middleton’s father-in-law, King Charles III. Charles ascended to the throne upon the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

For her father-in-law’s coronation, Middleton wore a long white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. The ensemble paid homage to Lee Alexander McQueen’s fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.”