×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch Resort 2024: ‘Angry Cat’ Pants, Anyone?

Fashion

Mike Amiri to Launch Second Edition of Amiri Prize

Fashion

Gabriela Hearst Said Exiting Chloé, Brand Links With Angelina Jolie

Kate Middleton Suits Up in Blue Gingham Blazer for Windsor Family Hub Visit

The Windsor Family Hub is a charity run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit company providing children's services.

Kate Middleton, Windsor Family Hub
Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 6 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, showcasing her love of gingham.

The Princess of Wales wore a blue and white gingham check blazer. Underneath, she added a classic white undershirt. Middleton paired the outfit with navy blue trousers and jet-black flats from Emmy London.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign which aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 6 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about the work the charity does to support local children in the area. The Windsor Family Hub is near Adelaide Cottage, where Middleton resides with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Related Galleries

During her visit to the Windsor Family Hub, Middleton met with family groups to further immerse herself in the work the organization does. She attended a stress management class, a health visitor session and a baby massage course. The royal also sat on a bean bag chair to join fellow moms and toddlers and chat about their experiences with the organization.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign which aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 6 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In January, the Princess of Wales launched the Shaping Us campaign to promote the importance of early childhood development. In June 2021, she established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

May saw the coronation of Middleton’s father-in-law, King Charles III. Charles ascended to the throne upon the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

For her father-in-law’s coronation, Middleton wore a long white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. The ensemble paid homage to Lee Alexander McQueen’s fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.”

Kate Middleton Sutis Up in Gingham Blazer for Windsor Family Hub Visit

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad