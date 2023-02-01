Kate Middleton Goes Green in Alexander McQueen Coat to Promote Shaping Us Campaign

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, stepped out in Leeds as she continues the promotional tour for her new Shaping Us campaign centered around early childhood development. For the appearance on Jan. 31, the Princess of Wales went for green.

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31 in Leeds, England. Getty Images

Middleton wore a Victoria Beckham cotton-blend dress in biscuit, a double-breasted Alexander McQueen wool coat in dark green and brown suede Gianvito Rossi boots. She accessorized the look with a leather top handle bag in green from Manu Atelier and gold hoop earrings from Shyla London.

Gianvito Rossi has been one of Middleton’s go-to brands for footwear. She recently wore a pair of red pumps from the brand as she unveiled the new Shaping Us campaign earlier this week at the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at BAFTA. The campaign debuted with a Claymation film.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31 in Leeds, England. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales began her visit to Leeds with a tour of Kirkgate Market, where she spoke with local vendors. According to a press release from Kensington Palace, Leeds Kirkgate Market opened in 1857 and is home to hundreds of local independent businesses.

After speaking with Kirkgate Market vendors, Middleton traveled to the University of Leeds, where she attended a lecture from their Childhood Studies degree program. The lecture discussed attachment theory and how relationships formed in early childhood set the template for future learning, behavior and health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds to join students on the Childhood Studies program on Jan. 31 in Leeds, England. Getty Images

Following the lecture, Middleton spoke with the program leader and a group of final-year students to discuss her “Shaping Us” video and campaign, and how it coincides with their degree.

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William of Wales, have been on an ongoing press tour since January, following the publishing of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare.” Prince Harry’s book details his controversial relationship with the royal family, including the Waleses. Following the publishing of the book, the Waleses’ approval ratings declined.