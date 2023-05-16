Kate Middleton Goes High-low in H&M Tank Top and Alexander McQueen Pants for Dame Kelly Holmes Trust Event

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England, on Monday to see the work the organization is doing empowering young people.

The Princess of Wales wore a yellow tailored jacket from LK Bennett, a white off-the-shoulder ribbed tank from H&M, white cigarette trousers from Alexander McQueen and rose gold and white sneakers from Veja. Middleton accessorized with white gold earrings from Emily Mortimer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust on May 16 in Bath, England. Getty Images

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust founded the Trust in 2008. Holmes is a retired British middle-distance athlete who brought home gold medals in the 800 meters and 1500 meters events at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

The organization works to pair young people with world-class athletes for mentorship and focuses on building relationship skills, improving self-esteem and staying focused. Specialist training is offered to athletes to hone their skill set and pass it on to the next generation.

Middleton was joined for her visit at the Trust by Zara McDermott of “Love Island,” who is one of Middleton’s Shaping Us campaign champions. The two played a game of noughts and crosses, otherwise known in the U.S. as tic-tac-toe. Shaping Us is a campaign led by the Princess of Wales to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood in shaping children into adults.

The Princess of Wales met with students from St. Katherine’s School in Bristol to discuss the challenges young people face today. Students from the school are taking part in the Trust’s on Track to Achieve Program, which is being delivered by Paralympic gold medalist Liz Johnson.

Middleton returned to her social and charity engagements following the Coronation weekend of her father-in-law, King Charles III. King Charles and Queen Camilla were formally coronated on May 6.