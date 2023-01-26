Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement.

Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia London.

Britain’s Prince William , Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at Windsor Foodshare on Jan. 26 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Prince William coordinated with his wife by wearing a check navy suit, brown desert boots, a green sweater and a light blue button-up shirt.

The Waleses began making public appearances earlier this month after the publishing of Prince Harry’s controversial book “Spare.” While the palace has yet to respond to any of the allegations made in the book, the royal couple has been focusing on their charity work.

For their first public excursion since the release of “Spare,” the couple wore matching colors of navy and pine green as they paid a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at Windsor Foodshare on Jan. 26 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Middleton re-wore her Holland Cooper double-breasted coat with a new wool knit dress from Cefinn, a brand founded by Britain’s former first lady Samantha Cameron. She coordinated the look with Mulberry’s Amberley top handle bag in dark green and navy Gianvitto Rossi pumps.

Recently, the Princess of Wales stepped out to support the England national wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court palace. For this outing, she wore a bespoke Roland Mouret burgundy pantsuit with Daniella Draper jewelry. She is also a patron of the Rugby Football League.

The Waleses are rebuilding their public image since “Spare” was published, with a poll by market research firm Ipsos Mori showing their approval rating has dipped 15 percent.