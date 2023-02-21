×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

The Colorful Handbags to Know for Spring

Eye

Meet Fashion’s Favorite Mixologists

Fashion

Shonda Rhimes Ushers in New Direction for St. John

Kate Middleton Remixes Navy and Camel Pieces for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

The Princess of Wales visited Oxford Nursing Home for Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day.

The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. 21 Feb 2023 Pictured: The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA945575_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents in Slough, Berkshire, U.K., on Tuesday. James Whatling / MEGA

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berkshire, on Tuesday to help residents celebrate Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day.

In honor of the day celebrating the breakfast food and the day before Ash Wednesday, the Princess of Wales remixed navy and camel pieces from her wardrobe, including a camel coat by Max & Co, navy block heel pumps by Emmy London and a blue bag by Polène Paris. She also wore a navy turtleneck and navy trousers. She accessorized with a crocodile embossed belt, a bejeweled ring and blue and gold statement earrings.

The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. 21 Feb 2023 Pictured: The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA945575_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents. James Whatling / MEGA

During her visit to Oxford Nursing Home, the Princess of Wales met with workers and volunteers at the nursing home’s garden. To commemorate Pancake Day, the Princess of Wales tried her hand at making pancakes. At one point, the pancake she was making got stuck in the pan. Middleton apologized to one of the people assisting her cook, with a Twitter video showing her saying, “I’m sorry. I haven’t done you justice.”

Related Galleries

In addition to trying her hands at pancake making, the Princess of Wales also toured the nursing home, which opened in 1980, and learned how it used cutting-edge technology with the aim to improve conditions for its residents. During the visit, Middleton was shown an interactive sensory tablet the nursing home purchased in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the home supports residents with dementia.

The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. 21 Feb 2023 Pictured: The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work in Slough, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st February 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA945575_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home. James Whatling / MEGA

Middleton’s appearance at Oxford Nursing Home comes two days after she walked the BAFTA’s red carpet alongside her husband, Prince William. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the Princess of Wales upcycled a white Grecian-style Alexander McQueen gown she had previously worn to the 2019 awards ceremony, the last time she and Prince William attended the event. She accessorized the look with black opera gloves.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Remixes Wool Coat for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad