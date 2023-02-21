Kate Middleton Remixes Navy and Camel Pieces for Oxford House Nursing Home Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berkshire, on Tuesday to help residents celebrate Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day.

In honor of the day celebrating the breakfast food and the day before Ash Wednesday, the Princess of Wales remixed navy and camel pieces from her wardrobe, including a camel coat by Max & Co, navy block heel pumps by Emmy London and a blue bag by Polène Paris. She also wore a navy turtleneck and navy trousers. She accessorized with a crocodile embossed belt, a bejeweled ring and blue and gold statement earrings.

The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents. James Whatling / MEGA

During her visit to Oxford Nursing Home, the Princess of Wales met with workers and volunteers at the nursing home’s garden. To commemorate Pancake Day, the Princess of Wales tried her hand at making pancakes. At one point, the pancake she was making got stuck in the pan. Middleton apologized to one of the people assisting her cook, with a Twitter video showing her saying, “I’m sorry. I haven’t done you justice.”

In addition to trying her hands at pancake making, the Princess of Wales also toured the nursing home, which opened in 1980, and learned how it used cutting-edge technology with the aim to improve conditions for its residents. During the visit, Middleton was shown an interactive sensory tablet the nursing home purchased in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the home supports residents with dementia.

The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home. James Whatling / MEGA

Middleton’s appearance at Oxford Nursing Home comes two days after she walked the BAFTA’s red carpet alongside her husband, Prince William. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the Princess of Wales upcycled a white Grecian-style Alexander McQueen gown she had previously worn to the 2019 awards ceremony, the last time she and Prince William attended the event. She accessorized the look with black opera gloves.