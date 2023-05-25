×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Business

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% in 2022

Pop Culture

Max Brings ‘Sex and the City’ Immersive Experience to NYC

Kate Middleton Continues Her Barbiecore Style Streak in Pink Power Suit With Pearl Belt for London Engagements

The Princess of Wales was seen in London, promoting the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Foundling Museum on May 25 in London. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, took to the streets of London for engagements to promote the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood, channeling both power dressing and Barbiecore inspiration.

The Princess of Wales wore an ice-pink Alexander McQueen suit jacket with matching trousers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is carrying out engagements in London to highlight the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Foundling Museum on May 25 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She coordinated the dress with white leather pumps from Gianvitto Rossi. For accessories, she opted for a Camilla Elphick pearl-encrusted buckle belt and mother-of-pearl single-drop earrings from Maria Black.

During her visit to the Foundling Museum, an institution that tells the story of Britain’s first home for children at risk of abandonment, the Princess of Wales met with foster parents and people who have experienced the foster care system.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) visits the Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is carrying out engagements in London to highlight the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum on May 25 in London. Getty Images

Middleton, a patron of the museum, is hoping to help the institution secure $1.2 million in funding to secure the museum’s home and custodianship of the Foundling Hospital Collection. The Princess of Wales, joined by her husband Prince William, visited the Foundling Museum in January 2022 to further highlight the work the organization is doing.

This wasn’t the first time this week that Middleton has gone for a pretty in pink look. On Monday, she attended the annual Chelsea Flower Show wearing a bubblegum pink color-blocked Me+Em silk shirtdress.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22 in London. Getty Images

Middleton has been busy with public engagements following the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III, earlier this month. Last week, she visited the Anna Freud charity in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week. For that occasion, she wore an emerald green Suzannah London dress. Prior to that, she visited the Dame Kelly Homes Trust wearing a yellow tailored jacket from LK Bennett.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

