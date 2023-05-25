Kate Middleton Continues Her Barbiecore Style Streak in Pink Power Suit With Pearl Belt for London Engagements

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, took to the streets of London for engagements to promote the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood, channeling both power dressing and Barbiecore inspiration.

The Princess of Wales wore an ice-pink Alexander McQueen suit jacket with matching trousers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Foundling Museum on May 25 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She coordinated the dress with white leather pumps from Gianvitto Rossi. For accessories, she opted for a Camilla Elphick pearl-encrusted buckle belt and mother-of-pearl single-drop earrings from Maria Black.

During her visit to the Foundling Museum, an institution that tells the story of Britain’s first home for children at risk of abandonment, the Princess of Wales met with foster parents and people who have experienced the foster care system.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum on May 25 in London. Getty Images

Middleton, a patron of the museum, is hoping to help the institution secure $1.2 million in funding to secure the museum’s home and custodianship of the Foundling Hospital Collection. The Princess of Wales, joined by her husband Prince William, visited the Foundling Museum in January 2022 to further highlight the work the organization is doing.

This wasn’t the first time this week that Middleton has gone for a pretty in pink look. On Monday, she attended the annual Chelsea Flower Show wearing a bubblegum pink color-blocked Me+Em silk shirtdress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22 in London. Getty Images

Middleton has been busy with public engagements following the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III, earlier this month. Last week, she visited the Anna Freud charity in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week. For that occasion, she wore an emerald green Suzannah London dress. Prior to that, she visited the Dame Kelly Homes Trust wearing a yellow tailored jacket from LK Bennett.