Kate Middleton Embraces Barbiecore in Pink Me+Em Dress for Chelsea Flower Show

The annual flower show is held for five days in May at the Royal Hospital in London and is attended by members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Chelsea Flower Show
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22 in London. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, channeling Barbiecore in pink.

The Princess of Wales wore a color-blocked pink Me+Em silk shirtdress, paired with Castañer Carina espadrille wedges in toasted brown. She accessorized with Catherine Zoraida’s fern drop earrings.

Kate Middleton, Chelsea Flower Show
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22 in London. Getty Images

The annual Chelsea Flower Show is a garden show held for five days in May by the Royal Horticultural Society on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The show began in 1912.

Middleton’s choice to wear the bright pink dress is in line with the Barbiecore trend that’s been surging in popularity since the summer of 2022. The ascent of the Barbiecore style has coincided with the release of the “Barbie” movie trailer starring Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as her male companion Ken, which will hit theaters this summer. The style includes all things pink, and it has swept event red carpets the past year.

Kate Middleton, Chelsea Flower Show
Catherine, Princess of Wales (pink dress), talks with children as she visits the Chelsea Flower Show on May 22 in London. Getty Images

Middleton isn’t the only royal who has showcased Barbiecore style recently. At the coronation of King Charles III earlier this month, Queen Letizia of Spain arrived at Westminster Abbey in a vibrant pink Carolina Herrera suit, accessorizing her ensemble with a straw fascinator with a pink veil.

The Princess of Wales has kept a busy schedule since the coronation of her father-in-law. The day after the historical event, Middleton dressed down in a light blue Reiss blazer to walk about in Windsor as British citizens continued celebrating the formal ascent of King Charles to England’s throne.

The week after that, she donned a blue Jenny Packham dress for a surprise prerecorded appearance at Eurovision where she played the piano and was joined by Ukrainian hip-hop band Kalush Orchestra.

