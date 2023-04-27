×
Kate Middleton Goes Rock Climbing in Sporty Jacket and G-Star Raw Skinny Jeans

The Princess and Prince of Wales took a hiking lesson from the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue.

Catherine, Princess of Wales abseils down a quarry at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue during day one of her visit to Wales with Prince William, Prince of Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, abseils down a quarry at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, put her hiking skills to the test on a visit to Wales on Thursday.

Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, celebrated the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team with a lesson in hiking and abseiling training.

MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - APRIL 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during an abseiling training activity at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on day one of her visit to Wales with Prince William, Prince of Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities. (Photo by Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, abseils down a quarry at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue. Getty Images

Middleton wore a Mountain Equipment Kongur MRT women’s jacket in black and red. The jacket is specifically designed for the demands of professional rescue team members. She later took the jacket off, revealing another layer underneath, a red Keela jacket.

Middleton also wore a Holland Cooper roll-neck sweater in dark green. She opted for black cargo skinny pants from G-Star Raw. For functional footwear, she wore Berghaus hiking boots in brown.

While most of her outfit focused on functional hiking gear, Middleton did sport pearl and gold earrings from the brand Accessorize.

MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - APRIL 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during an abseiling training activity at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on day one of her visit to Wales with Prince William, Prince of Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities. (Photo by Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during day one of their visit to Wales. Getty Images

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team is entirely staffed by volunteers. The organization operates rescue services in the Brecon Beacons National Park and surrounding areas of Mid Wales and South Wales, including Pen Y Fan, the highest point in southern Britain. The team operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The organization is solely donation-based, relying on charity to sustain its operations.

Prince William joined his wife for the training sessions, sporting the menswear version of her Mountain Equipment jacket, also in black and red.

Prince William is no stranger to search-and-rescue missions. From 2010 to 2013, he worked as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue pilot. From 2015 to 2017, he worked as an Air Ambulance pilot. In 2011, just two weeks after he married Middleton, he made headlines for assisting two mountain rescue missions.

