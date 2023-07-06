Kate Middleton Blooms in Cornflower-print Beulah London Dress at Royal Charity Polo Cup With Prince William

Kate Middleton attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup match on Thursday in Egham, England, wearing a fitting summer dress.

To support her husband Prince William, who was participating in the match, the Princess of Wales wore a sky-blue dress with a white cornflower print from Beulah London. She coordinated the dress with nude slingback kitten heels from Camilla Elphick.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. Getty Images

Beulah London is a favorite brand of Middleton’s. At the end of June, the Princess of Wales attended the reopening of the Victoria and Albert Museum wearing a blush pink belted midi crepe dress from the brand. In 2014, for a trip to New York, she wore a black lace dress from the label.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. Getty Images for TGI Sport

William participated in the match to help raise money for charity. The match helped raise more than $1 million for various causes, including homelessness, hospice support and baby banks. The beneficiaries of the funds raised at this year’s match include Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities. The Royal Charity Polo Day has raised more than $15 million for various charities over the last 12 matches.

Middleton has shown the public she’s quite the sports lover lately. On Tuesday, she attended Wimbledon where she wore a double-breasted mint green Balmain blazer with a white lapel and buttons paired with a white pleated skirt. Middleton, who is a patron of the All England Tennis Club, wore a purple bow to signal her role. She sat next to tennis legend Roger Federer at the game.