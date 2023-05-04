Kate Middleton Visits a Pub With Prince William in Fiery Red Coat Ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, joined her husband Prince William in visiting Soho in London Thursday, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

Middleton wore an ankle-length red coat dress from Eponine constructed from a wool crepe fabric. It had a mandarin collar, pockets, wrist-length sleeves and six buttons. Underneath the coat, she wore a white shirtdress from Suzannah made from Italian crepe silk lined in silk habutai with a detachable silk crepe belt backed in leather.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho ahead of the Coronation of Prince Charles III on May 4 in London. Getty Images

Middleton accessorized with the Mulberry Amberley bag in white and statement pearl earrings from Maria Black. She topped off the look with optic white leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, color coordinated with the dress underneath and Mulberry handbag.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for their visit to Soho on May 4 in London. Getty Images

During their visit to Soho, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Dog and Duck pub, where they tried some of the establishment’s beers on tap. The visit comes just two days before the coronation of William’s father, King Charles III.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, pulls the first pint of Kingmaker, a new brew celebrating the coronation, as Catherine, Princess of Wales, looks on at the Dog and Duck pub in Soho ahead of this weekend’s coronation on May 4 in London. Getty Images

Upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles ascended to England’s throne, becoming the King of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth nations. His wife, Camilla, is now the Queen Consort of England. Prince William and Middleton were formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but became the Prince and Princess of Wales upon Charles’ ascent to the throne.

On Saturday, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey. WWD reported the event is expected to be shorter with plans for it lasting over an hour versus three, with fewer guests (2,000 rather than 8,000) and a bigger focus on religion, diversity and community.

The dress code on the invitation calls for morning dress, lounge suit or national dress, in keeping with the sober and more democratic nature of the affair, which is taking place during a cost-of-living crisis.