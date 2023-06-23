×
Kate Middleton Goes Red in Alexander McQueen for Royal Ascot 2023

The Princess of Wales made a bold color choice to enjoy one of the most famous horse races in the world.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Royal Ascot
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended the 2023 Royal Ascot on Friday in in Ascot, England, wearing red Alexander McQueen midi dress with long sleeves and a wrap bodice with a modest V-line and an A-line skirt. The dress had ruched details on the shoulder and other details included a belted waist and a pleated skirt.

Kate Middleton, Alexander McQueen, Royal Ascot
Catherine, Princess of Wales laughing on day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23 in Ascot, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton coordinated the dress with matching red pumps. For accessories, she opted for a red Philip Treacy fascinator with a statement flower accent and brass and blue stone detail earrings from Sézane.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23 in Ascot, England. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Middleton was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, who wore a classic black suit with a powder blue vest, a light blue shirt with a white collar, a purple patterned tie, white flower lapel pin and a top hat.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and the third child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Alexander McQueen has been one of Middleton’s go-to designers throughout her time as a member of the royal family. For the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III, in May, the Princess of Wales wore an elaborate white dress designed by the brand, with details including embroidered flowers to symbolize the four countries that make up the U.K. At a pre-launch event for her Shaping Us campaign in January, the Princess of Wales wore a red Alexander McQueen pantsuit.

