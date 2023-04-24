Kate Middleton Embraces Businesswear in Tailored Reiss Blazer for Baby Bank Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton, visited the Baby Bank in Windsor, England, to see the work the charity organization is doing for local citizens in need.

Middleton wore a tailored cream blazer from Reiss, paired with a white undershirt and black trousers. She coordinated the ensemble with black pointy-toe pumps with a statement buckle from Boden and accessorized with a citrine necklace from Daniella Draper.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Baby Bank. Getty Images

During her visit to the Baby Bank, Middleton helped workers and volunteers sort clothes as they discussed the resources the organization provides to people in need.

The Baby Bank was founded in 2015 by two Windsor mothers. The organization accepts good quality second-hand clothes, equipment and furniture to give to families in extreme need. It primarily supports families in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Baby Bank. Getty Images

Middleton has been diligent with her public appearances since January when she stepped out in a cranberry Roland Mouret suit as she went to support the England national wheelchair rugby league team. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the Rugby Football League.

The next two weeks are poised to be busy for Middleton as the British royal family prepares for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Charles ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. His coronation marks the first coronation of the British royal family in the 21st century and the first since 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

Upon King Charles III becoming England’s reigning monarch and his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort of England, Middleton became Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William received the title Prince of Wales.