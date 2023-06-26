×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Kering Beauté Acquires Creed

Fashion

See More of Pregnant Rihanna in Louis Vuitton’s New Campaign

Pop Culture

Skims Launches New Swimwear Campaign Lensed by Steven Klein

Kate Middleton Gets Sporty for Tennis Match With Roger Federer

The Princess of Wales and the internationally recognized tennis player star in a new video where they show off their tennis skills.

Kate Middleton, Roger Federer, Ball Boys & Girls Club, Wimbledon
Kate Middleton at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship
Kate Middleton at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
View ALL 6 Photos

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, took to the court at Wimbledon in London in tennis whites to square off in a tennis match against Roger Federer.

On Sunday, the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram accounts released a video of Middleton and Roger Federer visiting the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls Club training facility. Middleton and Federer engage in a tennis match to show the skill the Ball Club teaches its members.

Kate Middleton, Roger Federer, Ball Boys & Girls Club, Wimbledon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer talk before playing tennis on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, on June 24 in London. Thomas Lovelock – AELTC via Gett

For the sporty occasion, Middleton wore a preppy and sporty all-white ensemble with a sleeveless white polo shirt with navy trim and a cream tennis skirt with pleats on the side. She layered a lightweight light varsity jacket with green and purple trim over her polo shirt. For footwear, she opted for a sensible pair of white tennis sneakers.

Kate Middleton, Roger Federer, Ball Boys & Girls Club, Wimbledon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer talk before playing tennis on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, on June 24 in London. Thomas Lovelock – AELTC via Gett

Federer, who is under contract with Japanese retailer Uniqlo as of summer 2018, wore a full look from the brand. Details of his ensemble included a white polo shirt worn underneath a white cable-knit sweater with the Uniqlo logo, white shorts with the Uniqlo logo, white socks and white sneakers from On.

Despite Federer once being ranked number one in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks, including a record 237 weeks, Middleton managed to show off her tennis skills against the sportsman.

Related Galleries

Much of the Princess of Wales’ youth organization outreach has been tied to her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on early childhood development.

Middleton is an avid tennis fan herself and has been spotted at Wimbledon in the royal box alongside her husband Prince William several times.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad