Kate Middleton Gets Sporty for Tennis Match With Roger Federer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, took to the court at Wimbledon in London in tennis whites to square off in a tennis match against Roger Federer.

On Sunday, the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram accounts released a video of Middleton and Roger Federer visiting the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls Club training facility. Middleton and Federer engage in a tennis match to show the skill the Ball Club teaches its members.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer talk before playing tennis on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, on June 24 in London. Thomas Lovelock – AELTC via Gett

For the sporty occasion, Middleton wore a preppy and sporty all-white ensemble with a sleeveless white polo shirt with navy trim and a cream tennis skirt with pleats on the side. She layered a lightweight light varsity jacket with green and purple trim over her polo shirt. For footwear, she opted for a sensible pair of white tennis sneakers.

Federer, who is under contract with Japanese retailer Uniqlo as of summer 2018, wore a full look from the brand. Details of his ensemble included a white polo shirt worn underneath a white cable-knit sweater with the Uniqlo logo, white shorts with the Uniqlo logo, white socks and white sneakers from On.

Despite Federer once being ranked number one in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks, including a record 237 weeks, Middleton managed to show off her tennis skills against the sportsman.

Much of the Princess of Wales’ youth organization outreach has been tied to her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on early childhood development.

Middleton is an avid tennis fan herself and has been spotted at Wimbledon in the royal box alongside her husband Prince William several times.