Kate Middleton Sports Athletic Look While Playing Rugby in Workout Pants

The Princess of Wales took part in drills with Maidenhead Rugby Club players.

Kate Middleton, Maidenhead Rugby Club
Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles as she takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7 in Maidenhead, England. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club in Maidenhead, England, on Wednesday, taking a sporty approach to dressing.

Middleton sported a light blue T-shirt with a Pro-Training logo on one side of the chest and a graphic of a rose on the other side. The red rose is England’s rugby logo.

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she takes part in drills with Ugo Monye (R) during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the rugby club to discuss the Shaping Us campaign and the role the community plays in supporting children. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she takes part in drills with Ugo Monye, right, during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7 in Maidenhead, England. Getty Images

Middleton paired the T-shirt with a pair of navy workout pants and topped off the look with white and gray marble-pattern sneakers.

While she typically wears her hair down, the Princess sported a ponytail for her sports activities.

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the rugby club to discuss the Shaping Us campaign and the role the community plays in supporting children. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7 in Maidenhead, England. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club to discuss her Shaping Us campaign. She was joined by Ugo Monye, a supporter of the project and a former England rugby professional.

Middleton, who is a patron of the Rugby Football Union, talked to the Maidenhead Rugby Club members to hear their points of view on raising children.

In January, the Princess of Wales launched Shaping Us to promote the importance of early childhood development. Middleton has met with many mothers and young people over the past several months as she’s ramped up her campaign initiatives.

Middleton is working to raise awareness for men about the importance of early childhood development as her Early Years Foundation found men are less likely than women to realize the importance of formative early childhood years.

