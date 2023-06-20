Kate Middleton Goes Preppy in Self-Portrait for the National Portrait Gallery Reopening Ceremony

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday in London embracing preppy style.

The Princess of Wales wore a white tweed blazer with a boucle bodice, black and silver trim and statement buttons with a pleated skirt from Self-Portrait. She coordinated the look with black bow-tie pumps from Aquazzura and accessorized with a black Chanel quilted clutch bag.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London. Getty Images

The National Portrait Gallery has been undergoing a three-year refurbishment, marking the biggest renovation the gallery has seen since 1896.

During her visit , Middleton met with artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the National Portrait Gallery’s new doors. Emin incorporated 45 brass panels that represented women throughout the course of time.

As part of her ongoing philanthropic initiatives for early childhood development, the royal visited the National Portrait Gallery’s Mildred and Simon Palley Learning Centre, which was a key aspect of the gallery’s renovations. The center collaborates with local nurseries and family organizations for creative learning projects.

Earlier this year, Middleton launched her Shaping Us campaign focused on early childhood development. Many of the princess’s public engagements this year have been visits to organizations focused on working with children in their formative years.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, England, wearing a green and white leopard-print shirtdress from Cefinn Studio. During her visit, she met with health visitors taking part in a trial to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale. The ADBB uses behaviors like eye contact and activity levels to asses how babies are responding to the world around them.