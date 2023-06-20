×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Beauty

K18 Said to Be Considering Sale Options

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

Kate Middleton Goes Preppy in Self-Portrait for the National Portrait Gallery Reopening Ceremony

The Princess of Wales attended the reopening of the gallery after its three-year refurbishment.

Kate Middleton, National Portrait Gallery
Kate wore a tan coat by Massimo Dutti over a two-piece turtleneck and skirt set from Gabriela Hearst, accessorized with Giavito Rossi boots and Kiki McDonough earrings to Foxcubs Nursery.
While hosting a rugby reception at Hampton Court Palace, Kate looked sharp in a bordeaux Roland Mouret suit and matching Gianvito Rossi heels, paired with jewelry from Daniella Draper.
At the Windsor Castle meeting of the new advisory board, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket, Holland Cooper bodysuit, and Roland Mouret trousers. Her earrings were from Shyla London.
Kate wore an overcoat and turtleneck from Hobbs London and Jigsaw trousers to visit a food bank, with block heels from Emmy London.
View ALL 42 Photos

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday in London embracing preppy style.

The Princess of Wales wore a white tweed blazer with a boucle bodice, black and silver trim and statement buttons with a pleated skirt from Self-Portrait. She coordinated the look with black bow-tie pumps from Aquazzura and accessorized with a black Chanel quilted clutch bag.

Kate Middleton, National Portrait Gallery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London. Getty Images

The National Portrait Gallery has been undergoing a three-year refurbishment, marking the biggest renovation the gallery has seen since 1896.

During her visit , Middleton met with artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the National Portrait Gallery’s new doors. Emin incorporated 45 brass panels that represented women throughout the course of time.

Kate Middleton, National Portrait Gallery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London. Getty Images

As part of her ongoing philanthropic initiatives for early childhood development, the royal visited the National Portrait Gallery’s Mildred and Simon Palley Learning Centre, which was a key aspect of the gallery’s renovations. The center collaborates with local nurseries and family organizations for creative learning projects.

Related Galleries

Earlier this year, Middleton launched her Shaping Us campaign focused on early childhood development. Many of the princess’s public engagements this year have been visits to organizations focused on working with children in their formative years.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, England, wearing a green and white leopard-print shirtdress from Cefinn Studio. During her visit, she met with health visitors taking part in a trial to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale. The ADBB uses behaviors like eye contact and activity levels to asses how babies are responding to the world around them.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad