Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Teal Coat Dress and Matching Fascinator

The Princess of Wales is now the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images )
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on Friday in Aldershot, England. UK Press via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on Friday, wearing a color-appropriate ensemble.

In honor of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Princess of Wales wore a head-to-toe teal ensemble, including a bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Jane Taylor London fascinator hat. Middleton accessorized the ensemble with a gold Cartier shamrock brooch.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images )
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks. UK Press via Getty Images

The brooch is said to be owned by the Irish Guards and it’s used by royal women associated with the regiment on St. Patrick’s Day. In the past, Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II have worn the shamrock pin. However, since 2011 the brooch has been exclusively worn by Middleton.

Prince William, dressed in full black military regalia, accompanied his wife to the parade. This marks Middleton’s first St. Patrick’s Day Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards. William held the honorary position until last year.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the parade for the first time as Colonel of the Regiment succeeding The Prince of Wales, the outgoing Colonel. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks. Getty Images

Middleton has participated in the annual handing out of shamrocks to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day for a decade. She has attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade eight times. This year, she got to play with the Guards mascot, an affectionate Irish wolfhound.

The Princess of Wales has been busy with various public engagements since the beginning of this year. In January she stepped out in a bespoke Roland Mouret burgundy pantsuit with Daniella Draper jewelry. A few weeks after that appearance, she made her first official visit to Cornwall alongside Prince William. It marked the couple’s first official visit to Cornwall since they took up the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which previously belonged to King Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort.

