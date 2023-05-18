×
Kate Middleton Goes Green in Suzannah London Dress for Anna Freud Visit for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales visited the charity that uses scientific research to support young people in need.

Kate Middleton, Anna Freud, greed suzannah london dress
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside of Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Kate Middleton, left, and accompanied by maid of honour Pippa Middleton as they arrive at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, wave as they leave Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Dean of Westminster John Hall, left, greets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the home of charity Anna Freud on Thursday in London, in an emerald button-up dress from Suzannah London.

She paired the dress with Alessandra Rich two-tone beige and black pumps. She completed her ensemble with textured drop earrings with stone accents from Accessorize.

Kate Middleton, Anna Freud
Catherine, Princess of Wales Getty Images

Suzannah London has become a go-to brand for many members of the royal family as of late. In addition to Middleton, the brand was also worn by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who chose Suzannah London dresses for the coronation of King Charles III.

The label is known for its commitment to sustainability, taking a vow to work with local companies and never overproduce.

Kate Middleton, Anna Freud
Catherine, Princess of Wales Getty Images

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have been very vocal about their commitment to sustainable issues ever since elevated to the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. In December, the royal couple engaged in a three-day trip to Boston, where Prince William presented the Earthshot Prize for sustainability. Middleton took a sustainable approach to her fashion choices for that trip, wearing vintage Chanel and sustainable-centric brands like Gabriela Hearst.

The Princess of Wales is a patron of Anna Freud, an organization dedicated to using science and research to provide training and support for child mental health services. Her visit marks her advocacy for mental health awareness week.

Middleton has openly called for open discussions on mental health issues facing children and young people. On Monday, the Princess of Wales visited the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to see the work the organization is doing to empower youth. During her visit, she met with students from St. Katherine’s school in Bristol school to discuss the challenges young people face today.

